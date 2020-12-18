Canadian NHL Teams Could Play in the U.S. This Season: Report

The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to TSN.

The league was reportedly planning to realign its divisions for the 2020-21 campaign with a seven-team, all-Canadian division that would play only in Canada due to COVID-19 travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.

However, recent reports suggest that every Canadian team may have to head south instead to adhere to provincial guidelines around the virus.

Ontario's minister of sport says the provincial government is examining how a Canadian division in the NHL might work.

Lisa MacLeod says that discussions about the league's return-to-play plan are happening at Ontario's public health table with the province's chief medical officer of health, as well as officials from Toronto and Ottawa.

MacLeod says that she expects to join those conversations in the next few days, as will her federal counterpart Steven Guilbeault.

The league has targeted mid-January as a potential start date.

However, the Ontario Hospital Association today asked the Ontario government for a strict four-week lockdown in regions with high rates of COVID-19 positivity that would include Toronto and Ottawa, the two Ontario cities which have NHL teams.

With files from TSN, the Canadian Press and the Associated Press