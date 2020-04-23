Canadian Nurse Charged With Smuggling Pot into Detroit

A Canadian nurse living in Amherstburg and working in Michigan has been charged with trying to smuggle approximately 150 pounds of marijuana into Detroit.

According to the U.S Attorney's office, 48-year-old Terri Leanne Maxwell was charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute and importing marijuana into the U.S from Canada.

“At a time when health care professionals are working overtime to keep us safe, it’s really shameful that anyone would exploit their status as a nurse to smuggle any kind of drug into our country,” stated United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “To stop the spread of the Coronavirus, our Canadian border is open only for essential travel — and smuggling in marijuana simply isn’t essential.”

In a release, it states on April 22, 2020, Maxwell presented her Canadian passport and work permit to U.S Customs and Border Protection at the Ambassador Bridge. She was asked to open her trunk for an enforcement exam and officers could smell marijuana.

Officers say they found 143 vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana.

She appeared in federal court in Ann Arbour on Thursday. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Maxwell also works at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officials at the WRH tell AM800 News she was previously employed, but has not worked there since 2017.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.