Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Windsor and Chatham

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming back to Windsor and Chatham.

The train will be in both regions on Friday, November 24.

The train will stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn Convention Center parking lot on Richmond Street at 2:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 2:45 p.m.

In Windsor, the train will be stationed at the CP rail yard at Erie Street & Janette Street.

The train will arrive at 5:45 p.m. with the 30 minute concert beginning at 6 p.m.

This year Australian country duo Seaforth and Canadian Singer Kiesza, best known for her 2014 hit 'Hideaway', which has accrued over a billion streams, will be performing on the train at both stops.

CP Rail says the shows are free to attend but is asking the public to bring cash or non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.

Since its inaugural journey back in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised more than $22.4 million and collected 5.15 million pounds of food.

More information on the holiday train can be found here.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi