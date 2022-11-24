Canadian pediatricians ditch time limits for screen use among toddlers, preschoolers

The Canadian Paediatric Society is no longer recommending firm time limits for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers.

Instead, new guidance released this morning encourages parents of kids aged two-to-five to prioritize educational, interactive and age-appropriate material.

The doctors' group still urges no screens at all for kids younger than age two, except to video-chat with others, such as grandparents.

But a previous recommendation to limit two-to-five-year-olds to one hour a day of screen time has been scrapped.

Calgary pediatrician Dr. Janice Heard, a member of the group's digital health task force, says parents would do better to focus on reducing passive screen use, co-viewing with kids and modelling desired behaviour.

She says that will naturally cut overall screen time and mitigate risks young children face of too much screen time.

Heard says excessive screen use for young kids can interfere with language development, prosocial behaviour and executive functioning.