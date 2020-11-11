Canadian Tennis Star Andreescu to Return for Australian Swing

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is planning to make her long-awaited return to the WTA Tour this January in Australia.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn't played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury just over a year ago at the WTA Finals in China.

``Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. ``I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.''

The first Grand Slam of the 2021 campaign is set to begin in Jan. 18 at Melbourne Park. Other tournaments in the so-called 'Australian swing' have yet to finalize dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson at the Octagon agency, who provided an email with a quote from Andreescu on her 2021 plans, said a decision on tournament entries for the swing had not been made. Andreescu was not available for an interview.

A WTA Tour spokesperson said the 2021 WTA Tour calendar was still being finalized and would likely be released in the next few weeks.



with files from (The Canadian Press)