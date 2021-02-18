Canadian Tire to Close All of its National Sports Stores

Canadian Tire says it's closing all its National Sports retail stores to reduce overlap in the company's sporting goods assortment and gain efficiencies.

The retail giant has a National Sports location at 3051 Legacy Park Dr. in Windsor and at 13580 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Tecumseh, in the St. Clair Beach Plaza.

Gregory Craig, the retailer's chief financial officer, told investors that all 18 stores will be closing.

He says it was a difficult decision for the company because of its impact on people.

Craig says the company is making every effort to place affected employees within the retailer's family of stores, which includes Canadian Tire, Sport Chek and Mark's.

The company made the announcement as it reported that its fourth-quarter profit and revenue both rose significantly compared with a year ago.

The retailer says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $488.8 million or $7.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 2.

