Canadian truckers to be included in vaccine mandate despite CBSA statement

The federal government says the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States will come into effect this Saturday as planned.

That's despite a previous statement from the Canada Border Services Agency that said Canadian truck drivers would be exempt.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, along with the transport and public safety ministers, say the CBSA statement from Wednesday evening was provided in error.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations say up to 26,000 drivers who make regular cross-border trips will be sidelined as a result of the mandate.