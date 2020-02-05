Canadian Women Beat Mexico

Captain Christine Sinclair scored career goal No. 186 to help Canada beat Mexico 2-0 and move within one win of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

The eighth-ranked Canadians (3-0-0) finished atop Group B at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship and will face Group A runner-up Costa Rica (2-1-0, ranked No. 37) on Friday in Carson, California.

The top-ranked Americans (3-0-0) play No. 26 Mexico (2-1-0) in the other semi-final game.

The semifinal winners will represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, at the Tokyo Games this summer.

Canada, which is 13-0-0 all-time against Costa Rica, outscored its opposition 22-0 in the three round-robin games.

with files from Canadian Press