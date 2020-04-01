Canadians Call for the Cancellation of Rent and Mortgage Payments

It's April 1st, a day when rent a mortgage payments are due, but many Canadians may not be able to make their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions from coast-to-coast are not receiving a pay cheque as they have been laid off, let go or are staying home as part of government guidelines aimed at stopping the virus' spread.

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have signed petitions, asking for the outright cancellation of rents and mortgage payments for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggests that's not going to happen, but he says the banks have been asked to give people a break if they need it, and federal supports are coming.

Trudeau says his government has also been working with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to make sure most mortgages can be deferred.

Some provinces have asked landlords to be flexible in collecting rent until after people get emergency money from Ottawa, which isn't likely to come for several weeks.

With files from the Canadian Press