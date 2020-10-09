Canadians Share Mixed Review on Policing

According to a new poll, Canadians have a largely favourable view of police in their communities.

That being said, Indigenous people, members of visible minority groups and younger Canadians are less impressed.

The polly by Angus-Reid showed 77 per cent had a favourable or very favourable view of their local police but that dropped to 72 per cent for Indigenous respondents and 67 per cent for those who identified themselves as members of a visible minority.

The suvey also showed that younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police over the past five years while, among those who did interact, Indigenous respondents were most likely to say their experiences were negative.

— With files from The Canadian Press