Canadians Want 'Slow and Steady' Approach to Lifting Restrictions: Poll

A new poll suggests about two-thirds of Canadians believe that governments should not lift all restrictions related to COVID-19.

Sixty-nine per cent of respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say restrictions should stay in place as people continue to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says Canadians are still fairly prudent and careful as they wait until the end of the vaccination campaign, or at least until governments say that they've reached all their vaccination targets.

He says the pandemic has impacted the wellness of many Canadians as they have been exercising less, gaining weight, drinking more alcohol and smoking more cannabis.

Thirty-six per cent of respondents say their level of exercise has decreased, 39 per cent say they have gained more weight, 16 per cent say they have drunk more booze and nine per cent say they have smoked more pot since the beginning of the pandemic.

The online poll of 1,542 adult Canadians was carried out June 18th to 20th, and it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based surveys are not considered random samples.