Canadians worried about the state of health care: poll

OTTAWA - A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces.

Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed approximately 1,500 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.

About 86 per cent of people surveyed across the country say they are worried about the state of health care, compared to 94 per cent of those surveyed in Atlantic Canada.

People in eastern Canada also worry about the quality of care they'll get if they need to go to an emergency room: 81 per cent say they're concerned, compared to 67 per cent of Canadians overall.

Overall, 54 per cent of Canadians characterize the quality of their provincial health system as good or very good, while 43 per cent say it is poor or very poor.

The people surveyed were slightly more concerned about the state of health care if they reported receiving care in the last year.