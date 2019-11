Matt Tovell made 31 saves as Lakeshore shutout the Sharks 3-0 in Wheatley in the Provincial Junior Hockey League on Wednesday.

Matt Smith, Hunter Bailey and Tycen Chittle scored for the Canadiens, who remain in first-place in the Stobbs Division.

Lakeshore (13-2-0) is two points ahead of Mooretown (12-3-0) for top spot.

The Sharks (6-6-0) remain in fourth-place in the standings.