Canadiens Clobber Canucks Again

Jeff Petry had a three-point night including a pair of goals, and the Montreal Canadiens torched the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.

It's the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens (6-1-2) have routed the Canucks (6-6-0).

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each scored and registered a helper, while Montreal also got goals from Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli.

Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle responded with goals for Vancouver.

Canadiens netminder Carey Price had 27 saves and Braden Holtby stopped 34-of-40 shots for the Canucks.

The result snapped a four-game win streak for Vancouver.

with files from (The Canadian Press)