Canadiens Coach Julien is Hospital

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is in hospital after suffering chest pains following Wednesday night's playoff series opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the best-of-seven series while Julien is sidelined.

Julien, 60, went to hospital after Philadelphia's 2-1 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.

The Canadiens, the lowest-seeded team in the NHL's post-season, upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games in the qualifying round.

A native of Blind River, Ont., Julien has been an NHL head coach since 2002 when he began his first run as coach of the Canadiens.

Julien guided the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He returned to coach Montreal midway through the 2016-17 season.

with files (The Canadian Press)