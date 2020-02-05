Canadiens Dump Devils in Shootout

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Montreal's Charlie Lindgren had 20 saves filling for an ill Carey Price, and easily handled muffed chances by Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jack Hughes in the shootout.

Joel Armia, Nate Thompson, Nick Cousins and Christian Folin scored in regulation for the Canadiens.

Palmieri scored two-power-play goals for New Jersey, including the game-tying tally with 20 seconds left in regulation.

Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Louis Domingue had 32 saves for New Jersey, which has played in four straight overtime games since the All Star break.