Canadiens Head to the Shark Tank

The Lakeshore Canadiens are looking to make it 10 in a row.

The team travel to Wheatley Wednesday night to battle the Sharks in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Head Coach Anthony Iaquinta says his team must compete for 60 minutes.

"Anytime you play Wheatley you got to bring your best effort," says Iaquinta. "The coach obviously seems to get the most out of them on a nightly basis."

Iaquinta says it's an important game for his team.

"At the end of the day we still got to take care of business here," he says "We want to finish first place. We think home ice advantage would be a nice thing to have this year."

Iaquinta says he likes the way his team has been playing, and adds "We came back from our team trip there and the guys seem to be gelling and working really hard. They say they're committed to win and they're starting to show that they really want to."

With a win, Lakeshore would lock up top spot in the West Stobbs Division.

Wheatley is on a three game running streak and the Sharks have two games remaining in their regular season schedule while the Canadiens have three.

Puck drops at 7:30pm.