Canadiens Lose First Game in Regulation

The Flames' (3-3-1) victory snapped a three-game losing streak, including a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens at the Bell Centre Thursday night.

Montreal (5-1-2) had yet to lose a game in regulation before Saturday night's loss.

Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was perfect, making 37 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 31 saves for his first loss of the season.

Gaudreau scored his fifth goal of the season, a power play goal, at 3:34 of the first period.

The New Jersey native has a seven-game points streak dating back to his team's first game of the season.



