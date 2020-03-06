Canadiens One Win Away from West Stobbs Division Final

The Lakeshore Canadiens are looking to finish off the Essex 73's.

The two teams meet Friday night in Lakeshore for game five of their semi-final series.

The Habs are up three games to one after winning game four in Essex Tuesday night 4-1.

Canadiens Head Coach Anthony Iaquinta says after a slow start to the series, his team has stepped it up.

"I thought we started a bit on the slower end of things with our intensity and our work ethic but the last two games, we picked it up here," says Iaquinta. "We've sort of started to get back to our hockey and playing in your face and I think the results have been pretty good because of it."

He adds it hasn't been a physical series.

"We want it to be physical," says Iaquinta. "We want to make sure everyone's paying the price here for the win and if we're going to be beat, we want to be as tough to play against as possible."

Lakeshore has outscored Essex 15-7 in the first four games.

Puck drops at the Atlas Tube Centre at 7pm.