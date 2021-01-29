iHeartRadio
Canadiens Remain Unbeaten in Regulation

Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored as Montreal defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 in the Canadiens' home opener at Bell Centre on Thursday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin had two assists apiece as the Canadiens (5-0-2) remained unbeaten in regulation time this season.

Sam Bennett ended Carey Price's shutout bid with 78 seconds left in the third period. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal for Calgary with 22.7 seconds to play.

It was the first of nine meetings between the North Division teams. The Flames (2-3-1) will continue their five-game road trip with another matchup against Montreal on Saturday night.

    
with files from    (The Canadian Press)

