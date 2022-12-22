Candlelight vigil held for victims of Toronto-area fatal condo shooting

Family, friends and community members held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honour the victims of Sunday's deadly condo shooting in Vaughan.

Dozens of people holding candles and flowers gathered outside city hall to pay their respects.

Police have identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada.

The families listened to tributes and condolences from community leaders, such as Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca and Pastor Jason Cleugh from Maple Community Church.

York Regional Police have said a 73-year-old man who was in a lengthy dispute with his condo board killed three board members and two of their partners before he was shot dead by an officer.