Candlelight vigil held outside of SafePoint site

About 40 people came out to a candlelight vigil Monday night held outside of the now closed SafePoint location downtown.

Operations stopped at SafePoint as of Jan. 1 after the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board of directors voted back in November to pause operations by the end of 2023 due to a lack of funding.

The decision came after the province announced in early October that the government was pausing approval of new supervised consumption and treatment sites due to an ongoing review.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Rev. George Bozanich, Emmanuel United Church says the reason they held the vigil was the mourn the loss of lives.

"And the interruption of these relationships that were being built. And so gathering together to acknowledge that was important to just make space for loss and grief."

He says SafePoint is health care.

"These are medical professionals providing a life saving service to individuals in our community. It's not just about supervised consumption, but there's also wound care that's available there and a bunch of other stuff as well."

Bozanich says the community needs to continue to apply pressure on decision makers.

"To fund lifesaving harm reduction in our community. We turned the whole world upside down to reduce the harm caused by a virus, and this is another sickness that's causing great suffering in our community."

Between April 2023 until the end of October, SafePoint recorded 859 client visits with 182 unique clients accessing the services provided at the site during that six-month period.

In October 2023 alone, SafePoint recorded 258 client visits compared to 183 client visits in September.

Speaking Tuesday on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the City is working on a strategy for SafePoint, and called upon both the provincial and federal governments to step up.

-With files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show and Rusty Thomson