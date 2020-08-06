Candlelight Vigil Planned in Windsor for Lebanon

Windsor-Essex residents are getting ready to show their support for the people of Lebanon.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday night.

It takes place starting at 7pm along the riverfront at the peace monument just off Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

According to a Facebook page, the organizers are asking those attending to bring your masks, candles, and social distance.

The page goes on to say "Let us come together in prayer to honour those who have lost their lives and were injured in Tuesday’s explosion. Let us pray for peace in Lebanon."

Tuesday's explosion in Beirut killed at least 135 people and wounding thousands.

Investigators have begun searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port for clues to the cause of the massive explosion.

