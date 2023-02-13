Cannabis application for Farron's butcher shop

The CEO of URBNBUD and lessor of Farron's Gourmet Butcher shop has applied for a license to open a new retail cannabis store.

The property at 3838 McGregord Blvd, near Cabana Rd and Dougall Ave., hasn't been operational since a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside the business in October of 2022 causing $100,000 in damage.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it has received an application to open a pot shop called "URBNBUD" at that location but before a license is approved, the AGCO undertakes a comprehensive assessment of the applicant and all interested parties, including police and background checks.

To ensure that all cannabis and cannabis-related products are sold safely, responsibly and in accordance with the law, the AGCO only license applicants who meet all legal and regulatory requirements.

Cannabis license application for Farron's Gourmet Butcher Shop (photo courtesy AM 800's Kathie McMann)

The CEO of URBNBUD Brad Lewis says the location will fit their brand.

"That kind of location fits the more community-based scenario, essentially located to the south Windsor markets and it's almost like our Riverside locations or Tecumseh with all the neighbourhoods. That's what we like to work with and that location became available so we took advantage of the opportunity."

Lewis says the two other locations in Windsor are doing well so far.

"We've been very lucky, being family based it's my children, wife, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and a few other people we've hired on since then and we've steadily grown, month by month."

He says what makes their stores stand out is staff knowledge.

"So our budtenders are more mature and more knowledgeable and have been around, some people have been with me for two years. I try to make sure they understand the communities they are working with because some people will come in daily or weekly and it's a relationship, so what our recommendations are and those sorts of things are important."

Lewis says he expects the store to be open by around April.

Residents of Windsor have until midnight February 15, 2023 to submit a comment on the proposed location.

Cannabis retail stores must be 150 meters away from schools and other pot shops.

There are approximately 38 pot shops in Windsor.

With files from AM800's Kurlis Mati