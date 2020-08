The Vancouver Canucks are heading to the second round of the NHL playoffs after a win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Tyler Motte scored twice in the 6-2 victory Friday night.

The Canucks take the series 4-2 and will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in round two.

Elsewhere, the Montreal Canadiens' season has come to an end.

They fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 to lose their first round series in six games.