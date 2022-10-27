Canucks deal goalie DiPietro, prospect to Bruins for forward Studnicka

The Vancouver Canucks have sent goalie Michael DiPietro and defensive prospect Jonathan Myrenberg to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Jack Studnicka.

DiPietro, 23, has seen action in three NHL games and spent most of last season with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, posting a 15-13-4 record with a .901 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average.

Vancouver picked the six-foot, 200-pound native of Windsor, Ont., in the third round of the 2017 entry draft.

The Canucks selected Myrenberg, a 19-year-old from Taby, Sweden, in the fifth round of the 2021 draft and he has put up three points (one goal, two assists) in nine games for Mora IK in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

Boston picked Studnicka 53rd overall in the 2017 draft and the 23-year-old centre has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 38 career games for the Bruins.

The Canucks (0-5-2) announced the trade on Twitter Thursday ahead of a matchup with the Kraken in Seattle.