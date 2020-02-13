Canucks Honour Sedin Twins

Jacob Markstrom made a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on the night two of the best Canuck players ever were honoured.

Prior to the game, Vancouver honoured longtime players Daniel and Henrik Sedin by raising their numbers to the rafters of Rogers Arena. The Swedish twins played 17 seasons for the Canucks before retiring in 2018.

Markstrom was marvelous in recording his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career as Vancouver was outshot 49-20.

Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette scored to make it 2-0 through 40 minutes.

Brandon Sutter added one into an empty net and had two assists for the Canucks (32-21-5), who won their second straight game after going winless in four (0-3-1).

The Blackhawks (25-24-8) extended their winless streak to a season-high five games (0-3-2).



with files from The Canadian Press