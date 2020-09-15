Capitals Hire Peter Laviolette as Head Coach

The Washington Capitals have hired a Stanley Cup-winning head coach for the first time in their history.

Veteran bench boss Peter Laviolette is replacing Todd Reirden, 14 years after winning a Cup with the Hurricanes.

He also led the 2010 Flyers and 2017 Predators to the Cup final.

The 55-year-old Laviolette became an NHL head coach with the Islanders in 2001, guiding them to playoff berths in each of his two seasons at Uniondale. He spent 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville before being dismissed in January.



with files from (The Associated Press)