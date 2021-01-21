Caps Penalized $100 Grand for Covid Violations



Three-time MVP Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 list and the team has been fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET'-sahv), defenceman Dmitry Orlov and top goalie Ilya Samsonov are the other Capitals who can't practice for the time being.

Five players from the Carolina Hurricanes also have been on that list and that team's games were called off by the league through ``at least'' Saturday.

There were no immediate changes to Washington's schedule announced.

The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through ``at least'' Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes' training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players ``until further notice.'' The league is reviewing and revising Carolina's regular-season schedule.



with files from (The Associated Press)