Car Enthusiasts Want Local Drag Strip

Some local car enthusiasts are pushing for a drag strip in Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Jim Pollier along with Giuseppe Prestia are behind the movement and have started an online petition.

The petition is calling for a drag strip to be constructed in Windsor and states "this will highly decrease all the illegal street racing, and shenanigans that has been going on for the past few years. With the Drag Strip built, I guarantee that everyone would go , pay the fees and race their vehicles legally."

Pollier believes there would be no cost to the city and they're hoping to meet with Mayor Drew Dilkens.

He says they do not need a world-class facility right from the start.

"All we would need from the city is some restrictions lifted or at least work with us on restrictions and I don't think the city would have to do anything," he says.

Pollier says there are many in the community who enjoy car racing and attended Checker Flag International Speedway before it closed in 1992.

"It was frequented by many, many Windsorites as well as people from all around including from the states," says Pollier. "So it's something that would bring people in and support the community."

He feels drag racing would be a hit in the city.

"Drag racing is a family orientated sport," he adds. It can be done on a professional level but the more relevant portion of it is grassroots."

Pollier says they're still working on a projected cost and a proposed location.