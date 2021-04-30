Car Fire Uncovers Stolen Vehicle

A car fire in Tecumseh has uncovered a stolen vehicle from Windsor.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Tecumseh OPP responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Sylvestre Drive where Tecumseh Fire Rescue was already on scene putting out the blaze.

It was then discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from a Windsor address unbeknownst to the owner.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking if anyone in the surrounding area has any video surveillance footage that may have captured the vehicle or persons of interest, they contact OPP.