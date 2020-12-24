Car Plows into Lakeshore Tim Horton's

A motorist appears to have taken a wrong turn on the way to the Tim Horton's drive-thru in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say a car crashed through a plate glass window and came to rest in the dinning room of the Belle River location at 581 Notre Dame St. around 2 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt, but the restaurant is closed for clean up, according to police.

Essex County OPP say North Street between Broadway and Notre Dame Street remain closed while they clear the scene.

No word on charges if any.