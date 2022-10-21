Cardinals defeat Saints on Thursday Night Football

(Glendale, AZ) -- The Cardinals' defense came up with a pair of pick-sixes before halftime as Arizona held on to beat the Saints 42-34 on Thursday night football.

Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons each returned interceptions for touchdowns in a two minute span just before the end of the second quarter.

Kyler Murray threw for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-and-4. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 103 yards in his return from suspension.

Andy Dalton threw four touchdowns, but was picked off three times in the loss.

Juwan Johnson caught a pair of TDs for New Orleans, which fell to 2-and-5.

