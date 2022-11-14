Career fair coming to downtown Chatham

An opportunity for those looking for work in and around the Chatham-Kent area.

Over 40 local employers from across Chatham-Kent will be at a Community Career Fair on Tuesday, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Chatham Armoury.

The community-wide event, hosted by Chatham-Kent Economic Development in partnership with Maple Industries and the Goodwill Career Centre, will feature some of the premiere employers in fields such as healthcare, IT, skilled trades, agriculture, and manufacturing.

There will be representation from large companies as well as smaller businesses, all of whom will be offering both full-time and part-time career opportunities.

Spencer Pray, Economic Development Officer and event co-organizer, says it's all about bringing better career opportunities to people in the community.

"We have our top employers lined up, so of the over 40 that are there we have some really high paying jobs and different opportunities in different fields that are available," he said.

Pray says this event is different than what's been held in the past.

"I would say that this a huge collection of our top employers willing to answer questions and just be available for candidates to learn more about a possible career with them."

He says they're expecting to attract interest from people outside of Chatham-Kent, including Windsor-Essex and Sarnia.

"The employers that we have lined up are very well recognized, not just in our community but in others. Some of Canada's top employers like Enbridge are going to be here. Just the opportunity to interact with some of the people that may be doing the hiring for some of these companies, it's a great opportunity for them," he said.

Pray says there's no registration needed, people just need to show up with a resume and dressed to impress.