'Careless cooking' to blame for Riverside fire

Windsor fire crews made quick work of a blaze caused by careless cooking.

Firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 7800 block of Edgar Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say there were no injuries as a result.

Windsor fire crews also responded to a third fire of the day in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road just before heading to the blaze on Edgar St.

There were also no injuries and fire officials say the small fire was out quickly.