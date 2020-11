Careless cooking is to blame for an apartment fire Tuesday night.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to 1666 Ouellette Ave. around 5:30 p.m. after a fire broke out in a unit on the seventh floor.

The fire was put out quickly, but Windsor fire had to ventilate the building.

Ouellette Avenue was closed in both directions north of Tecumseh Road for around an hour, but has since reopened.

No word on injuries or the extent of the damage.