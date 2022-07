(Clarkston, MI) -- Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing on stage Tuesday night.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre near Detroit when he fell about an hour into his set.

Medical personnel jumped on stage to tend to him before taking him to a hospital.

A concertgoer says the crowd was asked to pray for him.

The 74-year-old, ten-time Grammy winner was seen waving at fans as he left.

