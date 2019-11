Sebastian Aho scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ended their four-game losing streak by blasting the Ottawa Senators, 8-2.

Joel Edmundson had a goal and two assists for Carolina, while Warren Foegele, Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necsas each had a goal and an assist to help the Carolina chase netminder Anders Nilsson in the second period.

Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots for his eighth win of the NHL season.