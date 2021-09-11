Caron Avenue Fire Under Investigation

A house fire in downtown Windsor is being investigated as an arson.

Windsor fire was called to the 400 block of Caron Avenue after a fire broke out on the exterior of the building just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says two people are displaced, but no one was hurt.

He says the fire was deemed suspicious and Windsor Police Service has confirmed the Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

The fire caused $110,000 damage.