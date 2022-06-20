Carrousel of the Nations attendance off to pre-COVID-19 levels

Attendance levels are high for the start of the 47th Carrousel of the Nations in Windsor-Essex.

The event returned to in-person for the first time 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Francis, Executive Director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County says the turn out over the weekend is extremely encouraging.

"The villages are reporting that the levels of participation are back to 2019 levels," he says. "So prior to COVID-19 and we are back to pre-pandemic levels for participation at Carrousel."

Ten villages were featured during the first week of the event including: African, Mexican, Greek and Polish.

Francis says the general reaction has been positive and that people are excited to go back to participating in-person.

"Having 10 villages run across the county and city, being able to come back to Carrousel in an in-person format, that's what people were most looking forward to," he says. "Just being able to do it in person again, enjoying the music, food and drinks."

In the last few years Carrousel of the Nations was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will continue next weekend from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26.