Carrousel of the Nations named one of the Top 100 events in Ontario

Festival and Events Ontario has selected Carrousel of the Nations as one of the Top 100 events in Ontario.

The event put on by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County celebrates the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex.

In 2023, the 48th year for the festival, 25 villages showcased dishes, music and traditions from their culture. Some villages included the Caribbean, Italian, German, Serbian, Mexican, Nepali, Nigerian and Greek villages.

The 2023 Carrousel of the Nations Festival took place in Windsor and Essex County on June 16 to 18 and 23 to 25.

Event co-chair Manny Pavia says they're thrilled Carrousel of the Nations has been named as one of the Top 100 events in Ontario.

"The success of the event truly is all about the staff, and the village representatives, and the numerous volunteers and sponsors, who help celebrate diversity, and advocate for any inclusivity in our community," he says.

Pavia says they had 25 different villages in 2023 with six new ones and they're aiming to make 2024 even better.

"So people can continue to celebrate the diverse culture in the region, and share those stories about the best food, and the best entertainment that they enjoyed over the festival, over the course of the two weekends in June," he says.

Pavia says they always strive to try to make the Carrousel of the Nations festival that much better every single year.

"It's one of the reasons why we've won over 50 awards with the Carrousel," he says.

Plans are already underway for this year's event, schedule to take place on the weekends of June 14 - June 16, and June 21 - 23.

For more information about the MCC and the Carrousel of Nations, please visit www.themcc.com and www.carrouselofnations.com.