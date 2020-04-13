Carrousel of the Nations Postponed



WINDSOR — A popular and award winning local festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County has announced the 45th Carrousel of the Nations will not take place in June.

The festival which features ethnic and cultural villages along with food, music and dance, was set to take place over two weekends in June.

But after consulting with the different villages in Windsor, Leamington and Essex, organizers decided to postpone the event given the current health and safety concerns.

Council Executive Director Kathleen Thomas says a future date will be announced in the near future.

"Right now we all need to focus on keeping Windsor-Essex healthy and safe," says Thomas.

Last year, there were more than 20 villages in the area.

