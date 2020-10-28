Carve-4-Cancer Returns

A local 14-year-old girl is pushing on with her annual fundraising campaign despite COVID-19.

Lindsey Bareich created the event in 2018 where local businesses make a donation then carve out pumpkins to be displayed at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

Bareich tells AM800's The Afternoon News it started as a challenge for businesses but more people are getting involved.

"This is more so corporate but but both this year and last year we,ve had some families and we've even had a soccer team donate, so it's really just businesses but anyone can partake."

She says the goal is to do more than raise money, adding "It's also just to provide the patients and staff a reason to smile as they walk by these giant pumpkins."

Because of COVID-19, Bareich says voting will be done virtually.

"Anybody can go onto the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation's Facebook page and just like the photo of their favourite pumpkin and each like gets counted towards a vote for the best pumpkin contest, so the winner is whoever has the most likes," she says.

Voting is now open on the Cancer Centre Foundation's Facebook page until Thursday at 6 p.m.