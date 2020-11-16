Case of COVID-19 at a Windsor Public School
The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.
According to a posting Sunday on the board's website, an individual at Begley Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
There was also a case detected at the school on Thursday, November 12.
The board is releasing few details, only saying that it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Begley is located at 1093 Assumption St. in Windsor.