Case of COVID-19 Confirmed at Tecumseh Vista Secondary

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified at Tecumseh Vista Secondary.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board`s website, the case was identified Sunday.

It`s the second time the school at 11665 Shields St. in Tecumseh has had a case of the virus. The first case was identified back on Nov. 23.

According to the board`s website, the board has now identified 87 cases of COVID-19 since in-person classes began this fall.