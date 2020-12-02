Cash Incentives to Stop Porch Pirates

Crime Stoppers of Windsor-Essex is offering cash incentives to help stop porch pirates this holiday season.

With more and more shoppers purchasing gifts online and having them sent to their homes, many of them are left unattended and being snatched up by thieves.

Police Coordinator, Tim Harrington says you could end up with some extra cash if your tip is helpful.

"It's eligible by way of arrest or charge in relation to a theft and we guarantee $150 for the month of December," he says.

When it comes to prevention, Harrington says there are lots of extra steps home owners can take to protect themselves.

"Such as a front door camera or motion activated lights can help deter or catch thieves," he suggests. "If you can have your packages delivered to your workplace, wherever possible require a signature for your packages so they won't be left on the doorstep or you can use a delivery locker or pickup location if you know you'll be out of town."

If you witness a crime in progress, Harrington urges you to call the police, saying "We don't encourage people to confront thieves, call the police."

Crime Stoppers takes tips and information anonymously via phone at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com