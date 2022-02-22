Cassidy officially announces run for Unifor national presidency

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy has officially announced his intention to seek the candidacy for the position of national president of Unifor.

He made it official Tuesday morning surrounded by supporters at the local union hall.

Jerry Dias, who recently announced he was taking a leave of absence to deal with health issues, is set to retire from the post in August.

Cassidy says this is an idea he's been throwing around for a while.

"Talking to a lot of people, you put the feelers out there and ask the questions. With all due respect the reason as I said I'm running is because I think we need a change. I think that for myself with a good team around that's leading that I think we can make that change."

Cassidy has been on the national board for quite sometime, and says he's someone that values debate and discussion over issues as well as providing direction for where the national union is going.

"We set a lot of direction the way the union was going. Over the past few years that has changed, and it's more of a this is the process, this is where we're at, let's just rubber stamp it and move forward."

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy talks to reporters after announcing his intentions to run for president of Unifor, February 22, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

A release from the local union stated that Dias and the National Executive Board have already given their golden anointing to one of his assistants, but the members want a say.

When asked about that, Cassidy said he couldn't really answer because it was a question for Dias himself.

"I don't know a ton about him. He comes from CEP, he's been on staff with CEP and then over to being Jerry's assistant. I went to Jerry and told him that I've supported him for 20 years and expected him to support me, but it didn't happen, so it is what it is."

The local union release also states Cassidy has the full support of local 444 officers, local 444 executive board, local 444 executive council, the Stellantis council as well as other local presidents.

Cassidy says the next step in the process is the constitutional convention from Aug 8-12 in Toronto, where the delegates will be elected out of their local unions and then an election will be held at the convention.

- with files from Rob Hindi