Cassidy to Remain at the Helm of Unifor Local 444

Unifor Local 444's president is going to be sticking around for a while.

The union has acclaimed Dave Cassidy to the position for another three years.

Cassidy says the pandemic has forced many members out of work and he'll continue to fight to get them back.

"Obviously, there's hardly a moment that we're not thinking about our gaming members out of work and all of our members at Windsor Assembly Plant who lost the job no fault of their own. We will not stop. We will not quit until we get everybody back to work."

He says the future looks bright at the Windsor Assembly Plant and he wants to be part of it.

"Obviously good news coming out of the contract with Windsor Assembly Plant with our new product. They will be, down the road, hiring for the third shift to come back, but we've got a lot of work to do. So we're focused and we continue, like we do everyday, to work hard on behalf of our members."

Cassidy says the executive team of James Stewart, Manny Cardoso, Mike D'agnolo and Darryl Desjarlais will remain in place as well.

"The team that we've got in place is second to none. I can't thank the membership enough for the trust that they've placed in our team. It's very sacred to me. We don't take anything for granted."

Cassidy became president of Local 444 in May 2018 after serving as secretary treasurer for nearly 10 years.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi