Cat, kitten and rabbit adoption fees reduced at humane society

If you're looking to adopt a cat, kitten or rabbit — now might be the time.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has launched its "Empty the Shelters Event" in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Human society Executive Director Melanie Coulter says all adoption fees have been reduced to only $25 in an effort to find homes for more animals over the holidays.

She says all the animals are ready to head to home with a family.

"People often ask when we have adoption promotions and the fee is reduced, do they still come spayed or neutered?," she says. "Do they still come microchipped? Yes, they do and our cats also have age appropriate vaccines and they're treated for parasites. So it is really a great deal."

Coulter says they've got an overflow of rabbits in need of homes.

"We are still getting rabbits in very regularly," says Coulter. "It is a struggle to adopt them out. Our regular adoption fee is only $50, but hopefully seeing this price reduced to $25 will help some of the guys find homes."

She feels it's a good time to adopt.

"This is a great time to adopt if you're looking for a smaller pet or whether you're looking for a cat or a kitten," she says. "People can go on our website and check them out. We're really pleased that Bissell Pet Foundation is supporting getting these guys into homes and we would love to see everybody in the shelter homed before the holidays."

The adoption special runs until December 20 and all cats, kittens and rabbits have been spayed or neutered and microchipped.

More information on the animals that are up for adoption can be found on the humane society's website.

