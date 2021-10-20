Cat spay neuter program returns to Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh will launch Phase 2 of the Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program on Wednesday, October 20, with the goal of reducing the number of feral cats in the area.

This year the applications must be completed online on the towns website and vouchers will be emailed to residents.

A limited amount of vouchers will be available and issued on a first come first serve basis and must be used by December 1, 2021.

A link to the application form can be found on the town's website.